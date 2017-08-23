Yul Edochie to run for Governor of Anambra under Democratic People’s Congress

Nollywood actor and Anambra State govenorship aspirant Yul Edochie has revealed that his bid to govern the state has gotten a massive boost with his registration under the banner of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC). In a series of Instagram posts, he reiterated his need for support from the Nigerian youth to achieve his aim. […]

The post Yul Edochie to run for Governor of Anambra under Democratic People’s Congress appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

