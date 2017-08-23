Pages Navigation Menu

Yul Edochie to run for Governor of Anambra under Democratic People’s Congress

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood actor and Anambra State govenorship aspirant Yul Edochie has revealed that his bid to govern the state has gotten a massive boost with his registration under the banner of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC). In a series of Instagram posts, he reiterated his need for support from the Nigerian youth to achieve his aim. […]

