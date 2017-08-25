Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grace Mugabe makes her first public appearance since South Africa case – Gulf Times

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Gulf Times

Grace Mugabe makes her first public appearance since South Africa case
Gulf Times
Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, made her first public appearance yesterday since leaving South Africa where she was charged with assault. The wife of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, a potential successor to the president, was granted diplomatic
Reasons for Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity in letter to MbeteIndependent Online
Zimbabwe's Mugabe urges banks to lower interest ratesXinhua
Grace was long combative before assault caseNew Zimbabwe.com
Yahoo News –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News –NewsdzeZimbabwe
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.