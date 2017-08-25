Grace Mugabe makes her first public appearance since South Africa case – Gulf Times
Grace Mugabe makes her first public appearance since South Africa case
Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, made her first public appearance yesterday since leaving South Africa where she was charged with assault. The wife of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, a potential successor to the president, was granted diplomatic …
