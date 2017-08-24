Premier League : Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business – Pulse Nigeria
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Premier League : Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business
Pulse Nigeria
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star's spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season. Published: 17 minutes ago , Refreshed: 57 minutes ago; Pulse News …
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning is a happy day for Manchester United – Juan Mata
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I have upgraded shirt number at Manchester United
Why Manchester United handed Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new one-year deal now
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!