Zulu king lashes out at land reform recipients – Johannesburg Sunday World
Johannesburg Sunday World
Zulu king lashes out at land reform recipients
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has launched a blistering attack on recipients of government's land restitution farms‚ saying they failed to use the land for producing food — and instead used it to build houses to generate profit.
