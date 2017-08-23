Southern Africa: SADC Gives Tanzania Three Years to Boost Local Sugar Production – AllAfrica.com
|
The Zimbabwe Mail
|
Southern Africa: SADC Gives Tanzania Three Years to Boost Local Sugar Production
AllAfrica.com
Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states have granted Tanzania a three-year grace period to tax sugar imports from SADC states. And, Tanzania believes that within the three-year period, the country will have developed the …
