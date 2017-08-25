Zuma finally signs SIU proclamation for probe into SABC – News24
Zuma finally signs SIU proclamation for probe into SABC
Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma has finally signed a proclamation that will allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the "questionable contracts" at the SABC. On Friday, the Presidency released a statement saying that Zuma had …
