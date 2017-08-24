Mahumapelo: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be next ANC president – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Mahumapelo: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be next ANC president
Eyewitness News
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says that the governing party must allow a woman to be the next president to prove its commitment to non-sexism. North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a …
