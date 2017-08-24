New crime intelligence boss accused of having ‘fake matric’ – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
New crime intelligence boss accused of having 'fake matric'
Citizen
The SAPS position has been dogged with scandal, but the police say the new acting head never lied about his qualifications. On Wednesday night Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo was appointed as acting divisional commissioner of the crime intelligence in …
Zuma's bodyguard in chief now acting head of crime intelligence
Crime Intelligence: Musical chairs continue with trusted Zuma ally appointed to act in top job
Ngcobo appointed as acting crime intelligence boss
