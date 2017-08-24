Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New crime intelligence boss accused of having ‘fake matric’ – Citizen

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

New crime intelligence boss accused of having 'fake matric'
Citizen
The SAPS position has been dogged with scandal, but the police say the new acting head never lied about his qualifications. On Wednesday night Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo was appointed as acting divisional commissioner of the crime intelligence in …
Zuma's bodyguard in chief now acting head of crime intelligenceNews24
Crime Intelligence: Musical chairs continue with trusted Zuma ally appointed to act in top jobDaily Maverick
Ngcobo appointed as acting crime intelligence bosseNCA
Eyewitness News –Gears Of Biz
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.