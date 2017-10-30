‎Babachir’s sack: APC says vindicated, as Sagay hails Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC Monday in Abuja said it has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who stated this in reaction to the development, said President Muhammadu Buhari has done the needful.

“Few days ago when the president directed the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, some people said that is right but what about the suspended SGF, BD Lawal but we as a party said look, the president is the only person who has all the information. All of us can only have one side of the story or the other.

“But the President by the virtue of the position he occupies is the only one who has all the information and he would do what is necessary at the right time. Now, we have been vindicated and it shows that the President has not in anyway waver in his commitment not to tolerate corruption at any level no matter who is involved,” Abdullahi said.

Also reacting on phone, Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, said the sack was overdue

“I think there has been a consensus on this and that was over due. There has been too much delay. Although I will like to put a caveat that government usually has a lot more information than the rest of us as the delay might have been discretionary due to the information they had. I was patient and I definitely endorse the final decision that has been taken”, he said.

On the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the substantive SGF, Prof. Sagay said: “Boss Mustapha has a very long history of political activities and my impression of him is that, apart from being a lawyer with a very good reputation in terms of integrity, he has always been a consistent person in whatever cause he pursues. So, I think that we should look at it as a positive development.”

The post ‎Babachir’s sack: APC says vindicated, as Sagay hails Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

