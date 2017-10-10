10 Favourites From CNN’s ‘Best Travel Pics Of The Year’ List

What the hell are you looking at above?

Go on, have a guess.

OK, I’ll spill the beans. The photo, taken in Anhui, China, shows thousands of impounded bicycles from cycle rental operators crammed into a compound. That’s because Chinese authorities have issued new guidelines in an attempt to control booming bike sharing services, which has resulted in all those lock-ups.

That photo is pretty darn impressive, and we’ve picked nine others below from CNN’s ‘world’s best travel photos for 2017‘ list’ for your enjoyment.

Karangasem, Bali: A man keeps an eye on the active and threatening Mount Agung volcano.

Guinan, China: Sheep are herded along a roadway in Guinan County, in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. September is an annual migration time for the animals in Guinan.

Chateau d’Oex, Switzerland: A land art painting on a hill by French artist portrays a classic Volkswagen camper van. The artwork covers 4,200 square meters and was produced with over 400 liters of biodegradable paint to celebrate an international VW festival.

Seoul: A group of South Korean women wearing traditional hanbok dresses take selfies outside Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul.

Hameem desert, United Arab Emirates: A man guides his camels across the Hameem desert, around 170 kilometers (about 106 miles) west of Abu Dhabi.

Unstad, Norway: Unstad — north of the Arctic Circle — is home to the world’s most northerly surf school, Unstad Arctic Surf. Tom Carroll, an Australian former world champion surfer, rides a wave.

Havana: Cuban children limber up during a baseball training session in Havana in February. Baseball is one of the country’s most popular sports.

Catania, Italy: Crowds gather in Catania on February 5 for a religious festival celebrating Saint Agatha, a Christian martyr and the city’s patron saint.

Gaza City: Palestinians enjoy the sunset on one of the city’s beaches. Gaza City is home to about half a million people.

Pretty, pretty cool.

I’m off to do some travelling of my own, so I’ll see you fine people around mid-November.

Keep it classy.

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

