Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

100-year-old dies after being raped – Police – The Eagle Online

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

100-year-old dies after being raped – Police
The Eagle Online
A 100-year-old woman died after being raped by a drunk man in northern India, police said on Tuesday. The crime took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh state's Meerut district late Sunday night. “The elderly woman was sleeping on the verandah of her
Man rapes 100-year-old woman to deathDaily Post Nigeria
Drunken Man Rapes 100-yr-old Woman To Death In IndiaIndependent Newspapers Limited
What it says about India when 100-yr-old woman gets raped, killedOneindia
Sputnik International –Asianet Newsable –Times of India –Huffington Post India
all 55 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.