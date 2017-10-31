100-year-old dies after being raped – Police – The Eagle Online
100-year-old dies after being raped – Police
A 100-year-old woman died after being raped by a drunk man in northern India, police said on Tuesday. The crime took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh state's Meerut district late Sunday night. “The elderly woman was sleeping on the verandah of her …
