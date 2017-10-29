$100m committed for re-basing of HIV epidemic in Nigeria, says UNAIDS

Federal Government’s partners in the fight against HIV/AIDS have set aside US$100 million to conduct a national survey to rebase the HIV epidemic in Nigeria. Dr Erasmus Morah, Country Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. He said that most support for the survey would come from the United States Government and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

