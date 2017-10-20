Pages Navigation Menu

20 – 0! 💪 Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain World Heavyweight Titles

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News

Anthony Joshua has extended his knockout streak to 20 after stopping Carlos Takam in the tenth round in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. He has now surpassed Mike Tyson‘s best ever streak which was 19 and is just one behin Frank Bruno‘s 21. The win also means Joshua will retain his IBF and WBA heavyweight […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

