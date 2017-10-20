20 – 0! 💪 Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain World Heavyweight Titles
Anthony Joshua has extended his knockout streak to 20 after stopping Carlos Takam in the tenth round in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. He has now surpassed Mike Tyson‘s best ever streak which was 19 and is just one behin Frank Bruno‘s 21. The win also means Joshua will retain his IBF and WBA heavyweight […]
