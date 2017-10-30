200 cows in police net in Yola

By Richard Elesho The relationship between herdsmen and farmers on Sunday took a new dimension in Adamawa State. The police on that day arrested 200 Cows for invading a farmland at Yolde-Pate in Yola South Local Government Area of the State. Adamawa police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that the incident occurred on Saturday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

