200,000 living with HIV in Oyo – NACA DG

Dr Sani Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says an estimated 200,000 people are living with HIV in Oyo State. He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ibadan during a courtesy call on Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State at the executive council chamber of the governor’s office.

