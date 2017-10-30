2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Results & Leaderboard

Ryan Armour has won the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship with a 5 shot lead and a score of 19 under par at the Country Club of Jackson.

2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Results

The 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Ryan Armour 269 -19 2nd Chesson Hadley 274 -14 3rd Jonathan Randolph 276 -12 4th Smylie Kaufman 278 -10 4th Brian Stuard 278 -10 4th Scott Strohmeyer 278 -10 7th Jason Kokrak 279 -9 7th Nicholas Lindheim 279 -9 7th Benjamin Silverman 279 -9 10th Patton Kizzire 280 -8 10th Ricky Barnes 280 -8 10th Derek Fathauer 280 -8 10th Kevin Streelman 280 -8 10th Shawn Stefani 280 -8 10th Vaughn Taylor 280 -8 10th Beau Hossler 280 -8 17th Wyndham Clark 281 -7 18th Brandon Hagy 282 -6 18th Rob Oppenheim 282 -6 18th Hunter Mahan 282 -6 18th Tom Lovelady 282 -6 18th Zac Blair 282 -6 18th Brian Gay 282 -6 18th Seamus Power 282 -6 25th Aaron Wise 283 -5 25th William McGirt 283 -5 25th Tyrone van Aswegen 283 -5 25th Billy Hurley III 283 -5 25th Austin Cook 283 -5 30th Aaron Baddeley 284 -4 30th Ethan Tracy 284 -4 30th Talor Gooch 284 -4 30th Dru Love 284 -4 34th J.J. Spaun 285 -3 34th Eric Axley 285 -3 34th Andrew Putnam 285 -3 34th Peter Malnati 285 -3 34th Cameron Percy 285 -3 34th Johnson Wagner 285 -3 34th Angel Cabrera 285 -3 34th Derek Ernst 285 -3 34th Chris Kirk 285 -3 43rd Ben Crane 286 -2 43rd Martin Piller 286 -2 43rd Sam Burns 286 -2 43rd Brice Garnett 286 -2 43rd Adam Schenk 286 -2 43rd Brett Stegmaier 286 -2 43rd Scott Stallings 286 -2 43rd George McNeill 286 -2 51st Joel Dahmen 287 -1 51st Stephan Jaeger 287 -1 53rd Cameron Tringale 288 E 53rd Tim Herron 288 E 53rd JT Poston 288 E 53rd Taylor Moore 288 E 53rd Matt Every 288 E 53rd David Skinns 288 E 59th David Hearn 289 1 59th Andrew Landry 289 1 59th Spencer Levin 289 1 59th Conrad Shindler 289 1 59th Stuart Appleby 289 1 59th Ben Martin 289 1 65th Matt Atkins 290 2 65th Nicholas Thompson 290 2 65th Corey Conners 290 2 68th Abraham Ancer 291 3 68th Grady Brame Jr. 291 3 68th Greg Chalmers 291 3 71st Omar Uresti 292 4 72nd Daniel Summerhays 294 6 72nd Fabian Gomez 294 6 74th John Rollins 296 8 74th Steve Wheatcroft 296 8

