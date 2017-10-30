2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Results & Leaderboard

Justin Rosehas won the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions with a 2 shot lead and a score of 14 under par at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Results

The 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Justin Rose 274 -14 2nd Dustin Johnson 276 -12 2nd Brooks Koepka 276 -12 2nd Henrik Stenson 276 -12 5th Rafa Cabrera Bello 280 -8 5th Kyle Stanley 280 -8 5th Peter Uihlein 280 -8 8th Brian Harman 281 -7 9th Matthew Fitzpatrick 282 -6 9th Bernd Wiesberger 282 -6 11th Paul Casey 283 -5 11th Jason Day 283 -5 11th Tony Finau 283 -5 11th Tyrrell Hatton 283 -5 15th Patrick Cantlay 284 -4 15th Branden Grace 284 -4 15th Charles Howell Iii 284 -4 15th Daisuke Kataoka 284 -4 15th Phil Mickelson 284 -4 20th Tommy Fleetwood 285 -3 20th Hideto Tanihara 285 -3 20th Jhonattan Vegas 285 -3 20th Ashun Wu 285 -3 24th Kiradech Aphibarnrat 286 -2 24th Daniel Berger 286 -2 24th Pat Perez 286 -2 24th Chez Reavie 286 -2 24th Hyunwoo Ryu 286 -2 24th Poom Saksansin 286 -2 24th Matthew Southgate 286 -2 31st S.S.P Chawrasia 287 -1 31st Matt Kuchar 287 -1 31st Alexander Levy 287 -1 31st Alex Noren 287 -1 31st Thorbjørn Olesen 287 -1 36th Russell Henley 288 0 36th Jon Rahm 288 0 38th Paul Dunne 289 1 38th Gavin Green 289 1 38th Marc Leishman 289 1 38th Wenchong Liang 289 1 38th Haydn Porteous 289 1 38th Richard Sterne 289 1 44th Richie Ramsay 290 2 44th Xinjun Zhang 290 2 46th Ryan Fox 291 3 46th Phachara Khongwatmai 291 3 46th Francesco Molinari 291 3 46th Xander Schauffele 291 3 50th Lucas Glover 292 4 50th Haotong Li 292 4 50th Hideki Matsuyama 292 4 50th Patrick Reed 292 4 50th Charl Schwartzel 292 4 50th Adam Scott 292 4 50th Hudson Swafford 292 4 50th Fabrizio Zanotti 292 4 58th Ross Fisher 293 5 58th Chan Kim 293 5 58th David Lipsky 293 5 58th Jordan Smith 293 5 62nd Wesley Bryan 294 6 62nd Bill Haas 294 6 62nd Scott Hend 294 6 65th Adam Hadwin 295 7 65th Michael Hendry 295 7 67th Matthew Griffin 296 8 67th Mike Lorenzo-Vera 296 8 69th Zecheng Dou 297 9 69th Si Woo Kim 297 9 71st Thomas Pieters 299 11 71st Graeme Storm 299 11 73rd Yanwei Liu 300 12 74th Ashley Hall 301 13 75th Andrew Dodt 304 16 76th Brandon Stone 308 20 77th Yi Cao 311 23 78th Shugo Imahira 151 7

