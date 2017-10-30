2018 budget proposal: financial experts predict stock market rally – Vanguard
|
2018 budget proposal: financial experts predict stock market rally
Vanguard
Some financial experts on Monday expressed optimism that presentation of the 2018 budget proposals by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly would trigger activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). They told Newsmen in Lagos …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!