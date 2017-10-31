Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Leave me out of debate on Buhari – Tinubu

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayorinde Oluokun/ Abuja A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday said he will not join in the discussions and clamours by various groups and individuals within and outside the party on whether President Muhammadu Buhari should run for a second tenure. “Don’t discuss that one with me,” Tinubu told journalists who asked him if he is in support of second term for the President after he met Buhari at a closed door meeting ahead of the party’s caucus meeting in Abuja. He also declared that there was no cabal in Buhari’s government, arguing that the APC is a party for the people, by the people and for the people adding that “it is a democratic environment; each of us has our roles to play and that is how we are playing it.

