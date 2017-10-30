2019: Over 4,000 supporters back Masari, Buhari

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Over four thousand, 4,000 supporters of the All Progressive Congress, APC Chieftain in Katsina State, late Senator Mustapha Kanti Bello, on Sunday, throw their weight behind the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, President Muhammadu Buhari and endorsed their second term bid considering their track records and leadership styles.

The supporters were also quick to disassociate themselves from the factional APC AKIDA movement in the state.

Speaking when he led the supporters at a town hall meeting with Governor Masari, the eldest son of late Sen. Kanti Bello, Mustapha Mahmud said the meeting was to show solidarity and to let the Governor know that the group has resolved their earlier political differences.

Mahmud who is currently the Commissioner for Resource Development under Gov. Masari, said “we came here as supporters of Late Bello. This is a group that has over 4000 supporters that had worked for Late Mustapha Kanti Bello in the 2015 general election. We have issues and we think that this administration will deal with them, now that we have economic recovery and growth plan which encapsulates everything we need to move Katsina forward.

“I believe we are going to achieve those things that we set for ourselves at the moment. I also believe that the future is bright and by the grace of God. By 2019, we would have achieved so much in this administration and Mr. President and the governor will have no option but continue the good work they have started.

“We will continue to identify with and support all the programmes that this administration has set forward. And l believe that we have every justification to be happy because, Buhari campaigned on three major pillars of anti- corruption, fighting the insecurity across the country and revitalizing the economic status of Nigeria”.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who described the late Senator as a “pillar of political journey in Katsina”, said the state government under his watch would put mechanism in motion to stabilize the activities of the late senator in politics.

He however urged the supporters of the late senator to rally round his administration to enable him deliver the needed dividends of democracy in the state.

Late Senator Kanti Bello it was gathered contested alongside Masari during the state APC gubernatorial primaries which saw the later emerging the party flag bearer and later the Governor but both it was said had since resolved their differences immediately after the primaries.

