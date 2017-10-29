Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: PDP leaders in Delta demand legislative slot

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in northern axis of Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta say the elective position desirable to them in 2019 is House of Assembly seat. The leaders made this known in a communiqué released to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday. In the communiqué signed by Chief Martin Okakwu, Senior Special…

The post 2019: PDP leaders in Delta demand legislative slot appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.