2019: PDP leaders in Delta demand legislative slot

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in northern axis of Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta say the elective position desirable to them in 2019 is House of Assembly seat.

The leaders made this known in a communiqué released to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

In the communiqué signed by Chief Martin Okakwu, Senior Special Assistant (Political) to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and Mr Frank Esenwah, the leaders said that Ibusa axis of the area had occupied the legislative seat for 18 uninterrupted years, from 1999 to date.

Besides, they said that Ibusa people had since the creation of Delta in 1991, picked all the commissioner slots allotted to the local government area, and monopolized the chairmanship of the council for that long, except in 2014.

In addition, the leaders pointed out that the senator currently representing Delta North at the National Assembly, Mr Peter Nwaoboshi, was from Ibusa.

They, therefore, contended that the resolve of the North-North axis of the local government area to occupy the constituency’s seat in the state’s legislature was predicated on the tenets of equity, justice and reciprocity.

They said that Ibusa people should not take the cooperative and good mindedness of the north-north axis for granted.

According to the communiqué, Ibusa axis needs to show resounding and deep appreciation for the political understanding and cooperation which the northern axis has given to it over the long period.

The people urged the leadership of PDP in the state to intervene in the matter, saying that they occupied a larger part of the local government area and had more population.

“We will not continue to play second fiddle in an area we have equal stake.

“Over the years, we had shown tremendous understanding just for peace to reign, yet such gesture is unappreciated and has been taken for granted and perhaps, weakness,” the communiqué stated.

The leaders said that they held Nwaoboshi in high esteem as a senator, but that he would “not begrudge our expectations that you carry us along as your immediate constituents and that none of us is seen or taken for a fool.

“More respectfully and with stronger resolve, we reiterate our earlier position that the PDP House of Assembly ticket be reserved for the North-North axis’’.

NAN

