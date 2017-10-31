2019 presidency: Lamido, Obasanjo meet behind closed doors

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Tuesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed door in his hill-top residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State over his 2019 presidential ambition. In a terse statement by Mansur Ahmed, the social media aide to Lamido, said: “the meeting was part of consultation with relevant stakeholders and […]

