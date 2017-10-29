2019: We’ll reject ‘imported candidates’— Ogun West Elders

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, Elders Council in Ogun West, has vowed to stop candidates who are not home-based.

The Chairman of Ogun West Elders’ Council, Chief Mohammed Olagbaye, while speaking during a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Abeokuta, expressed regret that the zone had been used as “pawn” in the state’s power politics.

The leaders of Yewa/Awori alleged that some “irrendentist enemies” are already sponsoring candidates to divide the zone and scuttle its long-time bid to produce the governor of the state.

Olagbaye, flanked by elders from the region, said Ogun West has competent and brilliant people worthy of being governor, but blamed the zone fate on multiplicity of candidates.

He saluted former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s stance on the emergence of the next governor from Ogun West.

