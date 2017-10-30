2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze urges Igbo to make friends across Nigeria

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, has urged its people living in the north to court more friends so as to actualise the ethnic group’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023. The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and […]

