Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze urges Igbo to make friends across Nigeria

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The group says doing so will help the region produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The post 2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze urges Igbo to make friends across Nigeria appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.