22-year-old girl kills Uncle while defending herself from rape

A 22-year-old lady, Tina Rebecca Sunday is currently being held by the Enugu State Police Command for reportedly killing her uncle, Friday Mathew, in an incident that happened at Independence Layout area of Enugu on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Tina a native Ikot Udobang Ukanafon, in Akwa Ibom State, who confessed to committing the said crime […]

The post 22-year-old girl kills Uncle while defending herself from rape appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

