22-yr-old first class Nigerian graduate begs for employment on Twitter

A first class Nigerian graduate has taken to Twitter to openly beg people to help her get a job. Odufuwa Sola, 22, from Ogun State, has remained jobless since she graduated in 2015 from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State. “I’m Odufuwa Sola, I’m a First Class Graduate of Physics with Electronics from Ajayi Crowther University,” …

The post 22-yr-old first class Nigerian graduate begs for employment on Twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

