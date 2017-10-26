26 Togolese slapped with three charges after Nima protest against Gnassingbe – Myjoyonline.com
|
|
26 Togolese slapped with three charges after Nima protest against Gnassingbe
All 26 Togolese have been charged after they were arrested at Nima in Accra, for staging an unplanned protest calling for the exit of their embattled President, Faure Gnassingbe. At an Accra Circuit Court hearing Tuesday, the plea of 19 of them were …
