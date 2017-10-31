Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: PureBoiz Ft Skales – Bombay

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

We the management of Britts World Entertainment is proud to present our fast-rising RnB/HipHop duos PureBoiz new Single ”BOMBAY” Featuring Skales an internationally known Afro Hip/Hop Star. The new Single collaboration titled ”BomBay” has hit the Nigerian Air Waves, the Single is produced by the celebrity producer Jay Pizzle.

Bombay is a blend of Nigerian Pidgin English sounds and a contemporary acoustics Afrobeat sound that makes it suitable for a contemporary dance step. Bombay is a refreshing vibe song that would set the stage and open the dance floor to Music lovers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The collaboration defies any easy pigeonhole, in the intro, PureBoiz introduced the sound and the Super Star Skales gave it the BIG Okay sound which brings an interpolation of a Stylish Club Banger, no matter your mood, you must move your body to Bombay which plays a sweet Afro melody on guitar swings,xylophone which reaches deep expression on the values of the body movement, all skillfully blended into a seamless flow.This is a music from the heart that hits you right between the legs. This song can be downloaded in all major music blogs online, just google PureBoiz Ft Skales ”BomBay”. And you also have the opportunity to download other songs from PureBoiz such as : My Lover, Pure Angel, Roc Da Party, Lie lie Love, Bombay.

 


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: PureBoiz Ft Skales – Bombay appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.