3SC: Onigbinde, Akande, Ogunjobi, Others Okay Agoye’s Choice

BY TAOFEEK LAWAL, Abuja –

Forty-eight hours after his confirmation as the substantive Head Coach of the Shooting Stars Football Club, Olumide Edith Agoye is still enjoying the overwhelming acceptance from all quarters.

Apart from his former boss, Fatai Amoo who joined the multitude to congratulate him shortly after his confirmation, other top stakeholders of the club have described the appointment as Perfect.

The former General Manager of the club and Super Eagles Coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde through a phone call expressed his confidence in Agoye whom he believes will bring his experience to bear in the resurgence of the team.

“Congratulations on your appointment and I pray you succeed in steering the team to glory. With your knowledge and experience in the game, I believe you can do it”, he adds.

Also, his former coach in the club, Niyi Akande, while reacting on a phone in programme commended the club’s management for making the right choice. “I made bold to say on behalf of the club’s ex players and coaches that the choice of Agoye was timely and we shall do everything to support his to succeed”, he concludes.

On his part, club’s ex skipper and Secretary General of the NFF, Taiyo Ogunjobi described Agoye’s choice as Perfect. “Honestly, the appointment of a perfect choice and we must must all do everything to make him succeed”, Ogunjobi submits.

A renowned U.S. based photo journalist, Raheem Olatunji Socrates in his message expressed confidence in the new head coach who he described a round peg in round hole.

“Congratulations on your new appointment as the head coach of our darling team may your tenure brings the desire goal and blessings for all.

I sincerely wish you best of luck in all your endeavors”.

Another message from an anonymous reads thus: “Edith Agoye is a good choice considering his knowledge of the game at local & international levels, more importantly he is an educated fellow”, the sender sums it up.

More goodwill messages are coming through all means of communications including the social media platforms with unanimous advice that the new coach should be given the enabling environment to succeed.