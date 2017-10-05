Pages Navigation Menu

$5.5 billion foreign loan: Why NASS must reject Buhari’s request – PDP Chieftain‎, Mohammed Usman

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

The National Publicity Secretary aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming national convention, Barrister Mohammed Kabir Usman has charged the National Assembly to reject President Buhari’s $5.5 billion loan proposal. He stated this at a news conference in Abuja, saying that the loan would mortgage the future of younger Nigerians for the […]

