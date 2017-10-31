56 year-old woman bags 10 years imprisonment for drug trafficking

A 56-year-old woman and mother of four, Modinat Owolabi, was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking. Owolabi was convicted by Justice Rilwan Aikawa sitting at the Federal High Court in Lagos. She was arraigned on one count by the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency. She pleaded guilty to the …

The post 56 year-old woman bags 10 years imprisonment for drug trafficking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

