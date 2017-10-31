88 NYSC members receive commendation letters from SON on Quality Control
The organisation says the corps members have deepened and widened the sensitisation scope of its activities in Anambra
The post 88 NYSC members receive commendation letters from SON on Quality Control appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!