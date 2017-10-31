Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A Brief Biography Of Actress, Linda Osifo

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Who is Linda Osifo? A Brief History Of The Edo State Born TV Host and Actress Linda Osifo is a Rising Nollywood actress, TV host and Model who is gradually becoming one of the popular faces in the movie industry. She hails from Edo state, Nigeria. She was born on the 27th Of July. Linda …

The post A Brief Biography Of Actress, Linda Osifo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.