A Quick Look At What Has Gone Down So Far On #BlackMonday [Images+Video]

In recent weeks, the topic of farm murders in South Africa has gained plenty of media attention, as more and more people have taken to social media to talk about what’s happening.

The subject gained further momentum after 47-year-old farmer Joubert Conradie was shot and killed on a farm in Klapmuts near Stellenbosch, reports Good Things Guy:

Lobby group AfriForum says at least 341 farm attacks have been reported in 2017. In October, there’ve been four attacks on Western Cape farms. AfriForum says out of the 341 farm attacks reported since 1 January, 70 were fatal.

As a result, thousands of protestors dressed in black turned up in parts of South Africa today, barricading highways with tractors and cars as they stood in solidarity for farmers in what they referred to as #BlackMonday.

#BlackMonday Another go slow has just started on Zambezi road, Metro police fighting with drivers, but no arrests made @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/bWCUWbcjTA — Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) October 30, 2017

Although the old South African flag was flying high in some places, forcing some to question the “true” nature of the protest, many of those involved condemned their action saying its only a minority who believe such a thing:

Rather just put it away, as it’s really not helping your cause.

