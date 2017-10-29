Pages Navigation Menu

Aare Ona Kakanfo: Eze Ndigbo congratulates Gani Adams

Lagos State Council of Eze Ndigbo and Igbo residents in Lagos have commended the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for choosing the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

In a statement signed by the Eze Ndi Igbo of Ojo LGA and secretary of Eze Ndi Igbo, Lagos, Dr Pat Eneh, the Council saluted the courage of the Alaafin to overlook wealth and political antecedents to choose the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

