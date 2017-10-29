Aare Ona Kakanfo: Eze Ndigbo congratulates Gani Adams

Lagos State Council of Eze Ndigbo and Igbo residents in Lagos have commended the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for choosing the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

In a statement signed by the Eze Ndi Igbo of Ojo LGA and secretary of Eze Ndi Igbo, Lagos, Dr Pat Eneh, the Council saluted the courage of the Alaafin to overlook wealth and political antecedents to choose the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

The post Aare Ona Kakanfo: Eze Ndigbo congratulates Gani Adams appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

