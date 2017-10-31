Abdulsalami speaks on herdsmen, farmer clashes, effect on Nigeria

Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, says crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the past one year led to death of 2,500 persons and displacement of 62,000 people in Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states. Speaking in Minna, Niger State on Monday, the former Head of State also disclosed that Nigeria lost $13.7billion […]

Abdulsalami speaks on herdsmen, farmer clashes, effect on Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

