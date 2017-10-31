Access Bank ATM guts fire in Lagos

A branch of Access Bank in Ikotun Lagos State was gutted by fire on Tuesday, destroying the Automated Teller Machines gallery on the bank premises. It was learnt that the fire sparked off around 4 pm from a faulty air conditioner at the gallery and spread to the machines. The fire reportedly raged for about …

