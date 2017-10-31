Pages Navigation Menu

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers confirm car prizes for new 10km race

The Nation Newspaper

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers confirm car prizes for new 10km race
The Nation Newspaper
The organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has officially confirmed the introduction of 10km race during next year's edition of the event. Two cars donated by GAC Motors have also been confirmed as the top prizes up for grabs by the winners

