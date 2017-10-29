Accident: Trailer Crushes Host Of People In Imo State – Very Graphic Photos
A ghastly accident killed host of people occurred in Imo State today. According to an eyewitness and a Facebook user Chinedu who shared the story, the victims pictured below were crushed to death yesterday by a trailer in Imo state.
He wrote…
‘Happened Few Minutes Ago.
#Accident – They where crushed by a truck trailar at Nworieubi along Orlu Road.
What a world, God have Mercy’.
More photos:
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!