Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accident: Trailer Crushes Host Of People In Imo State – Very Graphic Photos

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A ghastly accident killed host of people occurred in Imo State today. According to an eyewitness and a Facebook user Chinedu who shared the story, the victims pictured below were crushed to death yesterday by a trailer in Imo state.
He wrote…
‘Happened Few Minutes Ago.
#Accident – They where crushed by a truck trailar at Nworieubi along Orlu Road.
What a world, God have Mercy’.
More photos: 

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.