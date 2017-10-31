Activists call for Bello’s resignation

•Seek compensation for family

A rights group, United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRP), has called for the resignation of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

It accused the governor of alleged criminal misconduct, gross mismanagement and abuse of office, which led to the death of a former Director, Edward Soje.

The group accused the governor and Head of Service Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, of being unsympathetic and deliberately withholding Soje’s 11-month salary, without concerns for his health challenge.

The group’s Executive Director, Olaseni Shalom, appealed to the Office of the Attorney-General to disengage Mrs. Ogunmola in line with the public service rule, saying she lacked the authority to withhold the deceased’s salary for almost a year.

Soje, who was accused of age falsification, allegedly confessed to committing the atrocity. But the group queried the circumstance of the confession.

In a statement yesterday, Olaseni demanded N10 million, as part of compensations to Soje’s family, and a public apology.

