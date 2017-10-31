Actor Kenneth Okolie & wife Jessica to hold their white wedding in December, release pre-wedding photos

Nollywood actor and Mr Nigeria 2010, Kenneth Okolie and his US-based wife Jessica are holding their white wedding on December 16th, 2017 and have released pre-wedding photos. They had their traditional wedding earlier this year – April 15th. Congrats to them. “A journey worth it a million times over. 16. 12. 17 #countingdown #TheOkolies #JessKen2017??? …

The post Actor Kenneth Okolie & wife Jessica to hold their white wedding in December, release pre-wedding photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

