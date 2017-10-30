Actress Biodun Okeowo’s Iphone 7plus Rose Gold, With Vital Info Stolen a Ikeja

Actress Biodun Okeowo has raised alarm after loosing her Iphone 7plus Rose Gold to petty Thief at Ikeja, Lagos, According to her she has vital information inside, and may be used against her.. See her post below! Source – Ebiwalismoment

The post Actress Biodun Okeowo’s Iphone 7plus Rose Gold, With Vital Info Stolen a Ikeja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

