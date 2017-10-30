Actress Biodun Okeowo’s Iphone 7plus Rose Gold, With Vital Info Stolen a Ikeja
Actress Biodun Okeowo has raised alarm after loosing her Iphone 7plus Rose Gold to petty Thief at Ikeja, Lagos, According to her she has vital information inside, and may be used against her.. See her post below! Source – Ebiwalismoment
The post Actress Biodun Okeowo’s Iphone 7plus Rose Gold, With Vital Info Stolen a Ikeja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!