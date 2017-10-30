Adamawa govt reacts to sack of Babachir Lawal as SGF
Adamawa Government has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Boss Mustafa to replace Babachir Lawal as new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said the return of the position of SGF to the state was gladdening. His words: “The government and people of Adamawa are […]
Adamawa govt reacts to sack of Babachir Lawal as SGF
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!