Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IMF predicts 3.4% economic growth in Nigeria, other sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

IMF predicts 3.4% economic growth in Nigeria, other sub-Saharan Africa in 2018
Vanguard
Economic growth is expected to rise to 3.4 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 from 2.6 per cent in 2017, the IMF said in a report on Monday. IMF: Lagarde. The IMF, however, warned that rising debt and political risks in larger economies would weigh
Economic growth to rise to 3.4% in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018: IMFThe Eagle Online
IMF: Policy uncertainty restraining Nigeria's growthTheCable
IMF warns that Nigeria's foreign debt plan could increase exchange rate risksBusiness Day
AllAfrica.com –Bloomberg –The Whistler –Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.