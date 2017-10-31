Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business


BusinessDay

African Development Bank diverts supposed loan for Nigeria to other projects
TV360
The African Development Bank has called off a loan to Nigeria that would have helped fund the country's budget, instead redirecting the money to specific projects, a vice president at the lender said on Monday. The African Development Bank had been in …
AfDB: We didn't call off loan to NigeriaP.M. News
TCN Utilises Capacity of In-house Engineers to Cut CostsTHISDAY Newspapers
$400m Loan to Nigeria not Cancelled—AfDBBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

