African Development Bank diverts supposed loan for Nigeria to other projects – TV360
|
BusinessDay
|
African Development Bank diverts supposed loan for Nigeria to other projects
TV360
The African Development Bank has called off a loan to Nigeria that would have helped fund the country's budget, instead redirecting the money to specific projects, a vice president at the lender said on Monday. The African Development Bank had been in …
AfDB: We didn't call off loan to Nigeria
TCN Utilises Capacity of In-house Engineers to Cut Costs
$400m Loan to Nigeria not Cancelled—AfDB
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!