AFRIFF2017: Applause for Keneth Gyang’s The Lost Café

The highlight of Day 2 at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) was the World Premiere of Kenneth Gyang’s new offering, ‘The Lost Café’, a collaboration between Nigeria and Norway, starring Tunde Aladese, Belinda Effah and Ann Njemanze playing alongside Norwegian cast like Terje Lien, Jenny Bonden and Anders Lidin Hansen. Gyang has earned …

The post AFRIFF2017: Applause for Keneth Gyang’s The Lost Café appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

