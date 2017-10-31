After 13 years, $500000 IVF treatment and 15 miscarriages, couple opt for surrogacy – The Punch
The Punch
After 13 years, $500000 IVF treatment and 15 miscarriages, couple opt for surrogacy
A couple who spent roughly half a million dollars trying to conceive and endured 15 miscarriages in the process are parents of a baby girl — and are now expecting twins. Over the past 13 years, Lindsay Vargas, 35, and Brian Vargas, 37, of Omaha …
It took us 13 years to conceive
After 15 miscarriages, couple finally becomes parents
