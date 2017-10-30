Pages Navigation Menu

Again, Kenyatta Wins Disputed Kenya Presidential Election

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa, Kenya, News | 0 comments

Uhuru Kenyatta won Kenya’s deeply divisive presidential election re-run after winning 98.2 percent of the votes cast, the official results showed Monday.

In Thursday’s protest-hit election, Kenyatta won 7,483,895 votes compared to 73,228 for his closest rival Raila Odinga, who had boycotted the vote. Turnout was just 38.84 percent.

AFP

 

